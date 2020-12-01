Phoebe Bridgers and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Finally Unite Their Powers

Phoebe Bridgers, reader of our minds, seer of our souls, has given us a music video straight from our dreams. Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge directs the visual for “Savior Complex,” starring Normal People’s Paul Mescal and a dog called Charlotte. It sounds like a sentence crafted by closing our eyes and pointing at random spots on a white girl’s collage wall — but it’s real and, frankly, she has taste. Mescal, giving a little Tom Hardy as a wounded loner on the run, is haunted by the adorable Charlotte, who’s willing him to do better with puppy-dog eyes. A phantomlike Phoebe Bridgers follows them on their journey, and — just like how her music feels — she seems to know more about him than he does about himself. Bridgers and Waller-Bridge first connected for this fated collaboration over email as they quarantined. Mescal and Bridgers may or may not be dating, but, more important, we need to know everything about the Phoebes finally becoming friends. “Savior Complex” is a fan favorite from Bridgers’s most recent album, Punisher. The album earned three Grammy nominations last week, and Bridgers is up for Best New Artist against Ingrid Andress, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada, and Megan Thee Stallion. You can watch the full “Phoebe Waller-Bridgers” collaboration we’ve been waiting for on Facebook now.

Related