You Cannnot Unsee This Live-Action Pinocchio Trailer

The longer the nose, the louder the screams. Mio dio! In the first trailer for a live-action Pinocchio remake that’s not the one being concurrently pursued by Guillermo del Toro and Robert Zemeckis, literature’s favorite woodcarver, Gepetto (played by Italian icon Roberto Benigni), wills this terrifying puppet into existence during a fateful evening in his workshop. Pinocchio, that ungrateful little twerp, soon leaves his de facto papa to fulfill his dreams of becoming a “real” boy who won’t be pecked at by birds, and his journey goes just as well as you’d expect — he gets mistakenly put in prison, just like Paddington, and then somehow almost gets eaten by a giant fish in an ocean. Oh yeah, and he can’t stop lying. That workshop is looking pretty good now, isn’t it? The film will be released in theaters on December 25.

