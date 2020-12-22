Oh, look, a reason to celebrate! This Christmas, Playboi Carti is giving fans the greatest gift of all: an album release. The Atlanta rapper has officially announced the release of his long-awaited album Whole Lotta Red, set to drop on Christmas like Santa down the chimney. It’s Iggy Azalea’s ex’s first project since he dropped the ad-lib masterpiece Die Lit in May 2018. The title for his follow-up was first revealed on Instagram in August 2018. In March 2019, he told GQ that Virgil Abloh would serve as the album’s creative director. Since then he’s appeared on a number of tracks, including Solange’s “Almeda,” Tyler, the Creator’s “EARFQUAKE,” and Drake’s “Pain 1993.” In April, he dropped “@ MEH,” his first solo release since 2018. He’s one of the many rappers to be plagued by leaks in recent years. A pitched-shifted version of an unreleased track, “Kid Cudi,” appeared on Spotify in April 2019 and racked up enough plays to go No. 1 on the U.S. Viral 50 chart. Back away from the leaks! Whole Lotta Red is coming this Friday.
Playboi Carti’s Long-Awaited Album Whole Lotta Red Drops This Christmas
Whole lotta red. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images