Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer to Kick Off on CBS After the Super Bowl

Avenge me, Queen! Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime

You can run but you cannot hide from the new remake of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah. It’s premiering on CBS right after Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7, at 10 p.m. ET. It then moves to a regular Sunday spot beginning February 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. So few things can top Denzel Washington reclaiming justice with a borrowed sledgehammer, but we’re thinking that Queen Latifah as an enigmatic vigilante will give it a run for its money. She stars as Robyn McCall, a mysterious former special-ops agent using her particular set of skills to help those in need. The Equalizer is technically a reimagining of the classic 1985 CBS series starring Edward Woodward, though the 2014 film adaptation starring John David Washington’s dad is constantly kicking down a door into our minds. Queen Latifah’s new show also stars Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Lia Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. Castle duo Terri Miller and Andrew Marlowe write and executive producer. Super Bowl LV is supposedly taking place in Tampa Bay next year. The Weeknd claims the coveted half-time slot, although he might have some regrets. Need an Equalizer, Abel?