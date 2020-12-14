Photo: Rich Fury/FilmMagic

You didn’t really think they could make a She’s All That reboot and leave out Rachael Leigh Cook? Oh, you did? That’s so sweet. According to Variety, Cook, star of the 1999 high school comedy, has joined the film’s chaos-inducing, gender-swapped remake, He’s All That, as the mother of TikTok star Addison Rae.

While Rae plays Padgett Sawyer, a role similar to Freddie Prinze Jr.’s popular jock Zack in the original movie, Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan portrays Cameron Kweller, the “least popular boy in school” who Sawyer must transform into Prom King as part of a bet, presumably despite his many terrible flaws, such as liking art or wearing glasses or just generally being different in anyway. And God help this kid if he has a ponytail…