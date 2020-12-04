Hear Rachel Bloom Sing a Musical About Her Love of Musicals

Rachel Bloom. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for the 2019 Obie Awards

How does a person fall deeply, madly, terribly in love with an art from where people suddenly burst into song? Allow Rachel Bloom to explain … by suddenly bursting into song. In her memoir I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and creator lays out a script for a musical about how she became obsessed with musicals. In the audiobook, which Bloom narrates herself, she sings the script. We start out with her seeing Guys and Dolls, follow her as she weathers a literal chorus of bullies, hear her sing a “Wizard and I–sounding” song as she comes into her musical powers, cringe during an NYU Tisch student belting competition, and make a joke about the baseball song in Dear Evan Hansen. If that sounds like something you might enjoy and/or relate to on an unnervingly personal level, enjoy an excerpt from the audiobook edition below, courtesy Hachette Audio, available for download or on CD through your favorite bookstore now.