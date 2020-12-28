Four days out from the benefit livestream, the cast for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is here, and looking just as impressive as the menu at Gusteau’s. The one-night event, based off the 2007 Pixar movie and the work of some dedicated TikTok fans this fall, will star Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess as Remy the Rat(atouille) and rising Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman as Alfredo Linguini, according to producer Greg Nobile. The supporting cast features Tony winners André De Shields as Anton Ego and Priscilla Lopez as Mabel, along with Tony nominees Kevin Chamberlin as Auguste Gusteau and Mary Testa as Skinner. Plus, Adam Lambert as Emile, Emily in Paris’s Ashley Park as Colette Tatou, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? host Wayne Brady as Django, because why the hell not? Catch the cast in their debut on January 1 at 7 p.m. ET, with ticket sales benefiting the Actor’s Fund. And in the meantime, send our compliments to the casting director.
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Cooks Up a Cast of Broadway Heavy-Hitters
Tituss Burgess, who will play Remy, and Andrew Barth Feldman, who will play Linguini. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit