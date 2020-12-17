Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Ray Fisher is following up his role in the Justice League, with a historical turn on the small screen. On Thursday, Deadline reported that Fisher will star in the ABC limited series Women of the Movement, which is set to premiere in. From creator-writer Marissa Jo Cerar with a producing team that includes Jay-Z, Will Smith, and Aaron Kaplan, Women of the Movement tells the story of Mamie Till, who spent her life fighting for justice after the brutal murder of her son, Emmett Till, in the Jim Crow South. The central role of Mamie Till will be played by the Tony-nominated star of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Adrienne Warren, while Fisher will play Gene Mobley, the would-be father of Emmett, and the love of her life. Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to direct the first episode of the six-episode series, which, per Deadline, “is assembling a team of directors who are all women of color.” Cedric Joe will portray Emmett Till with Glynn Turman and newly-wed Niecy Nash also appearing in the series.

“It is an honor to be joining Women of the Movement’s powerful portrayal of Mamie Till-Mobley’s journey,” said Fisher, regarding the project. “To be in service of her story with so many talented women of color at the helm is truly a privilege. Mrs. Till-Mobley’s actions inspired the fight for fundamental change in our country, and her legacy will continue to serve as a much-needed reminder that a single person can indeed change the world.”

Women of the Movement will mark Fisher’s return to television after co-starring in the third season of HBO’s anthology series True Detective opposite Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali. Fisher has been embroiled in a Warner Bros. investigation after alleging that director Joss Whedon engaged in toxic, racist behavior on the set of reshoots for The Justice League this summer. Along with “abusive’ on-set behavior corroborated by Jason Momoa, Fisher alleges that Whedon digitally altered a Black actor’s skin color in post production. Whedon has denied all the allegations lodged against him, and recently dropped out out of HBO’s forthcoming series The Nevers citing “exhaustion.”

Related