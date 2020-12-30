Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

This fall, Zack Snyder filmed new scenes with Ray Fisher for his upcoming cut of Justice League, but, according to the actor’s most recent tweet about DC Films president Walter Hamada, the likelihood you’ll catch Fisher playing superhero Cyborg again in a future DC Comics movie, including the previously-reported The Flash, is apparently slim-to-none. “Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler,” Fisher wrote Wednesday, retweeting Hamada’s Sunday interview with the New York Times, in which he lays out the studio’s ambitious plan to release up to four DC films annually in theaters beginning 2022, with two more films a year premiering exclusively on HBO Max. “His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him.”

Since July, Fisher has been a vocal critic of Justice League director Joss Whedon, who replaced Snyder when the movie’s initial director had to step away from filming, and subsequently took issue with the initial Warner Bros. investigation of alleged “abusive behavior” by Whedon, as well as the alleged failure of executives to intervene when the misconduct was brought to their attention. Eventually, a new third-party investigator was hired.

“Over 80 people were interviewed for @WarnerMedia’s Justice League investigation,” Fisher tweeted earlier this month. “A fair, thorough, and protected process for witnesses was the first (and most important) step. Ensuring that action is taken is the next. Thank you to all who lent their voice!”

As for what that action might be, however, remains extremely unclear. On December 11, Warner Bros. concluded their probe into Fisher’s claims, but revealed little about their findings. “WarnerMedia’s investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded, and remedial action has been taken,” the company announced vaguely.