Of all the now-morally-questionable teen-sex comedies of the 1980s, Revenge of the Nerds is one of the most toxic on account of the whole, you know, sexual assault by one of the protagonists thing. So we’re pleased to report that the Lucas brothers’ upcoming Revenge of the Nerds movie, announced today in Variety, is a reboot in name only. Twin comedians Keith and Kenny Lucas will write and star in the reboot, which will be produced by Seth MacFarlane. “The upcoming version won’t be a remake of the 1984 comedy, which hasn’t aged all that well and has been criticized in recent years for depictions of rape,” says Variety. “Instead, the contemporary reimagining will pontificate about today’s nerd culture and what even constitutes a geek in the 21st century.” If the Lucas Bros. are going all-in on reboots, they should do Billboard Dad next.
The Lucas Brothers to Star in a Hopefully Less Problematic Revenge of the Nerds Remake
Photo: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic