RHOBH’s Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley Reportedly All Have COVID

While you were off watching Braunwyn’s coming-out interview and tearing up, some more hot news dropped in the Real Housewives Cinematic Universe. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills paused filming for a positive COVID-19 test among the crew, TMZ now reports that three housewives have tested positive. Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley are all quarantined at home, according to TMZ, and all without major symptoms. The women’s positive tests may not be related to the positive on the crew, with sources telling TMZ that Richards and Hilton, who are sisters, had been spending time together outside filming, along with Kemsley. Hilton, the mother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, is a new addition to the upcoming season of RHOBH.