Real Housewives of Orange County’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke Comes Out As a Lesbian

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is coming out. The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed in a new interview with GLAAD that she is a lesbian. “It’s been something that I think everyone’s kind of known has been coming, but I’m finally comfortable enough to say,” she said in a video interview. “It has taken me 42 years to say that, but I’m so proud of where I am right now.” Windham-Burke said she began to realize while talking to a RHOC producer about her making out with Tamra on the show, ahead of the season 14 reunion. She began telling her friends and the cast over the next year, along with continuing her coming-out journey as she got sober, which has been a central point of RHOC season 15. “I know there’s a correlation between the two,” Windham-Burke added. “I know when you get sober and you start doing, you know, the work that goes into that, you start realizing that a lot of the reasons you drank had to do with who you were on the inside.”

Windham-Burke also said she planned to stay married to her husband of 20 years, Sean. They recently renewed their vows on RHOC, and in the new interview, Windham-Burke called him her “best friend.” She had previously opened up about living apart from Sean while they worked to “redefine” their marriage, but said they are now living together again. Not only that, but she’s begun dating a woman named Kris, who’s met Sean and their seven children. “It’s only as weird as you make it,” Windham-Burke said.

With her announcement, Windham-Burke becomes the first out, gay housewife. Last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured a plotline in which Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards outed Denise Richards for a fling with Brandi Glanville, a former housewife and guest on the season. Glanville since came out as bisexual, while Richards has left the show. As for whether her sexuality will play into the current season, Windham-Burke told GLAAD, “This was all going on in my house in real time. It kind of started during filming, and then afterwards.” We raise our fruity virgin beverages to you, Braunwyn!