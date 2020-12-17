This Rihanna Ad Is Not a Heist Movie, But We’ll Take It

Singer-entrepreneur-actress Rihanna, not necessarily in that order nowadays. Photo: Rihanna/Twitter

Give Rihanna her Oscar! She certainly won’t be getting a Grammy anytime soon, since she’s being stingy with music , but the singer, entrepreneur, and actress deserves a gold guy just for this holiday Sephora ad. Serving Ocean’s 8 realness, Rihanna sneaks into a closed Sephora and sets up her Fenty Skin line in a reverse heist. Armed with a drill and a mischievous red lip, she replaces whatever skin-care line thought it would be on display with her own products, gift sets, and posters. We’re hoping Santa Claus does the same thing to our bathroom counter, but if he doesn’t, Fenty Skin drops at Sephora on December 26.

Had to make sure the set up was RIGHT 🤷🏿‍♀️ Y’all ready to cop @fentyskin December 26th at @Sephora, @HarveyNichols, and @BootsUK ?! 🧖🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KP7DMSY4dJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 17, 2020

Rihanna showed up to the set like it was a Scorsese film, ready to capital-A Act, but the Navy is tired, weary, exhausted, and most importantly, broke. “It’s always fenty skin this fenty beauty that but never how are you navy …” one replied to the ad. “So this is what you were filming??? We thought it was a music video girl I —” another said, feeling bamboozled by paparazzi. We all wish Rihanna were unveiling a movie trailer and companion soundtrack, but we’re just gonna have to settle for this Fenty Skin advertisement and an empty bank account.