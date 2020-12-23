Rihanna Sued Over Copyright for Fenty Instagram Video

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

Rihanna is being sued for copyright infringement over a Fenty video. King Khan and Saba Lou, a father-daughter musical duo, filed a lawsuit alleging Rihanna used their song “Good Habits (and Bad)” in an Instagram video promoting her beauty brand Fenty, according to TMZ and confirmed by Pitchfork. The song is the B-side to Lou’s 2012 single “Until the End.” The duo is reportedly claiming Rihanna pulled the song off streaming without permission, and that the subsequent video got over 3.4 million views. They’re seeking an unspecified amount of damages, along with asking Rihanna and Fenty to stop using the song. Just last week, Rihanna released a new, heist-movie-inspired Fenty Skin ad, which is not the one in question for this suit.