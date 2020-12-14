Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson Are Just Two Angry Jets Fans in ‘Sportsmax’

What if right-wing media covered sports news the way they covered news news? Would they deny something as concrete as a football score the same way they deny election results? That’s the satirical premise at the core of “Sportsmax” from last week’s Saturday Night Live, which parodies the popular right-of-Fox outlet Newsmax. Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson play New York Jets fans who apply Trump logic to game stats: “Let’s look at this logically,” Timmy yells through his mustache. “Only a really bad team would only score three points in a football game. And the Jets are the greatest team ever. So something’s not adding up here!” Sportsmax also superimposes legs on NFL players kneeling at the national anthem to make it look like they’re standing, which would be funny if it didn’t sound depressingly close to something they’d do on Sinclair-owned stations.

