Search Party Season 4 Trailer: Finding Dory

The search partier has become the searched party in the teaser trailer for the fourth season of Search Party, now on HBO Max. After Dory (Alia Shawkat) is found innocent of the death of Keith Powell, she’s more or less immediately kidnapped by her stalker, Chip (Cole Escola). “As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media suggests,” Elliott (John Early), Portia (Meredith Hagner), and Drew (John Reynolds) band up to find her. This season will have guest appearances from Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, and Ann Dowd, as well as a cameo from Goosebumps author R.L. Stine.

If you want to catch up with Search Party but don’t know where to begin, Bowen Yang is now hosting Search Party: The Podcast, which dissects seasons one through three with the show’s actors, writers, and fellow celebrity fans. The first three episodes of Season Four will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, January 14.