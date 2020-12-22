Photo: Getty Images for dick clark prod

The Recording Academy announced on Monday that its 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award recipients are Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena, and Talking Heads. Additionally, Ed Cherney, Benny Golson, and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds will receive the Trustee Award, which is given to non-performers, and Daniel Weiss will receive a Technical Grammy Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award, as the name implies, is given to “performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording.” The Lifetime Achievement Awards, along with the other Special Merit awards, will be presented at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards next month.