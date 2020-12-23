A Sex and the City reboot might be coming to HBO Max, the New York Post reports, and fans of the franchise couldn’t help but wonder… are the rumors finally true this time? Per Page Six, the show will return with a “limited series reboot” involving all of its original stars, except for Kim Cattrall, who has very publicly stated that she wants no part of a potential revival. It’s unclear if the reboot would incorporate storylines from the never-made third movie, or if Samantha will be recast. HBO Max has not yet made an official statement on the rumors. Series star Sarah Jessica Parker has stated she’s interested in “revisiting” the characters, telling Entertainment Tonight last year, “I’d like to see where all of them are. I’m curious, the world has changed even since the movie.”
Sex and the City Might Be Getting an HBO Max Reboot
Photo: NY Daily News via Getty Images