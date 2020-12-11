Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Shawn Mendes is apologizing after using the wrong pronouns for Sam Smith. Mendes introduced the fellow pop singer-songwriter during the December 10 livestreamed iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert, and misgendered Smith multiple times in the process. Smith is nonbinary, and their pronouns are they, them, and theirs. “Oh @samsmith I’m so sorry for referring to you as a ‘he’ for your jingle ball introduction,” Mendes wrote on his Instagram Story on December 11. “It absolutely slipped my mind. Wont happen again … Sending you so much love ! Also you absolutely are one of the funniest people I’ve ever met ! ❤️❤️.” Smith has not replied to Mendes. During the concert, they performed new songs off their third album Love Goes including “Diamonds,” along with a cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Shawn via IG story pic.twitter.com/nQrnfySp7G — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) December 11, 2020

Update, 2:35 p.m.: Smith has responded on their Instagram Story. “We’re all learning together,” they wrote. “Happy holidays, all my love xx.”