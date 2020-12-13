Photo: WireImage

After news broke that Magdalene musician and actress FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf for “relentless abuse” including “sexual battery” and “assault,” singer-songwriter Sia tweeted about her own experience being hurt by LaBeouf. Sia, who cast LaBeouf in her controversial 2015 “Elastic Heart” music video, tweeted on the night of December 12, “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims.” Sia ended her tweet with words of warning regarding LaBeouf: “Just know, if you love yourself — stay safe, stay away.”

I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away. https://t.co/2NNEj9w8b1 — sia (@Sia) December 13, 2020

Sia followed her claims up with another tweet, writing, “Also I love you @FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

Also I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs⁩



This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you.



FKA Twigs Sues Ex-Boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery - Variety https://t.co/qnVhrwTbjh — sia (@Sia) December 13, 2020

In 2015, at the time of filming the “Elastic Heart” music video, LaBeouf was in a relationship with actress Mia Goth.