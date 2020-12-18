Kristen Wiig Insists It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year in This SNL Promo

Saturday Night Live’s final episode of 2020 airs tomorrow night with former cast member and returning host Kristen Wiig. It’s been one of the weirdest years ever for the NBC show due to, you know, the pandemic and all, which cast member Kate McKinnon is quick to summarize for Wiig alongside musical guest Dua Lipa in the above promo. “You know, a lot’s happened since you left, Kristen. There was a pandemic, but now there’s a vaccine. Now you’re all caught up,” McKinnon says before moving on to update Dua Lipa: “Dua, a lot has happened since you left. There was a pandemic, but now there’s a vaccine.” But it’s the middle of the promo — when Wiig insists that this is “the most wonderful time of the year” and gets into a passive-aggressive fight with McKinnon because everything is definitely wonderful right now, yes, super great, they totally agree on that, nothing is bad or horrible or depressing at all, we’re all having a great time — that feels like the most 2020 moment of all. “Are you guys okay?!” Dua Lipa asks. “No. Thank you, no,” Wiig admits. (Same.)

