Sony Removes Cyberpunk 2077 From PlayStation Store, Offers Refunds

Marcin Iwinski, co-founder of CD Projekt Red. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

PC gamers, wipe that smug look off of your face … The gaming community did their waiting, eight years of it! But just over a week after the highly anticipated release of Cyberpunk 2077, Sony announced it would be removing the game from its online store and offering refunds. This comes as negative reviews and criticisms pile up over the game’s poor performance on Playstation 4, operated by Sony, and Xbox One, operated by Microsoft. Even a Keanu Reeves character can’t save it. CD Projekt Red, the Warsaw-based game developer, said on Friday that the decision to “temporarily suspend” sales was made mutually between the companies. “According to our knowledge, starting today, everyone who is not willing to wait for updates and wants to refund their digital copy of the game, can do so by submitting a request,” they wrote.

On Monday, CD Projekt Red apologized for not previewing the game, which retails for $59.99, on the previous generation of consoles, only the newer, difficult-to-find PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. “We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” the company said in a statement. Players on the older consoles have reported numerous bugs and crashes that many feel make the game unplayable. The developer promised to fix the issues plaguing gamers in larger patches coming in January and February. “Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles,” the company added. Fans have been waiting for this one since it was announced in 2012. Trailers were shown at the E3 gaming convention in 2013, 2018, and 2019 before an April 16, 2020 release date was set. But in classic 2020 fashion, it faced delays this year, too, going to September 19, to November 19, to finally being released on December 10. What’s another month or so to make it playable after eight whole years?