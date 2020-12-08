Listen up, Molina-heads. A source told The Hollywood Reporter today that Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus in the upcoming Spider-Man 3, which Sony has slated for a December 2021 release. Molina first played the betentacled big baddie Dr. Otto Octavius in Sam Raimi’s 2004 sequel, Spider-Man 2, opposite Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker. The upcoming third movie in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise will see the return of Holland and Zendaya as well as Jamie Foxx reprising his role as Electro from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (or, as we like to call it, Into the Garf-verse). Molina will be an exciting addition to the most current iteration of Spider-Man, as many consider Spider-Man 2 to be one of the finest superhero movies ever made. And hopefully, this time, Molina’s rendition of Doc Ock singing Fiddler on the Roof will actually make it into the movie.
Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock to Lay Tentacles on Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3
