Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock to Lay Tentacles on Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3

Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Listen up, Molina-heads. A source told The Hollywood Reporter today that Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus in the upcoming Spider-Man 3, which Sony has slated for a December 2021 release. Molina first played the betentacled big baddie Dr. Otto Octavius in Sam Raimi’s 2004 sequel, Spider-Man 2, opposite Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker. The upcoming third movie in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise will see the return of Holland and Zendaya as well as Jamie Foxx reprising his role as Electro from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (or, as we like to call it, Into the Garf-verse). Molina will be an exciting addition to the most current iteration of Spider-Man, as many consider Spider-Man 2 to be one of the finest superhero movies ever made. And hopefully, this time, Molina’s rendition of Doc Ock singing Fiddler on the Roof will actually make it into the movie.