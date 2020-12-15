St. Vincent Is ‘Locked and Loaded’ With a New Album

Questions, questions, questions. Photo: St. Vincent/YouTube

America’s patron saint of guitar riffs, lesbianism, and latex, Annie Clark, a.k.a. St. Vincent, announced today that a new album is coming in 2021. Ahead of the release of an interview with Mojo magazine, the musician tweeted that her sixth album is “locked and loaded,” and that she “can’t wait for you to hear it.” When can we expect to hear anything from the new album? Unclear. How long will we have to wait for the album release? That part is also unclear. Can we expect it to be similar to 2017’s Masseduction? A girl never tells. Is producer Jack Antonoff onboard again? Who knows. What we do know is that there will be an album, sometime in 2021. We’ll take it for now, Annie.

The rumors are true. New record “locked and loaded” for 2021. Can’t wait for you to hear it.



