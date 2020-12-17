Star Wars’ Original Boba Fett, Jeremy Bulloch, Is Dead at 75

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

Jeremy Bulloch, who inaugurated the role of Star Wars’ Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, died on December 17, according to his personal website. Bulloch was 75 and died due to ongoing health issues, including Parkinson’s disease, which he lived with for the past several years of his life. He appeared in various British TV shows beginning in his teens, including the family show Billy Bunter of Greyfriars School, and later starred in the soap opera The Newcomers for three years. His foray into science fiction began with the Doctor Who serial The Space Museum in 1965; Bulloch later returned to the series for 1973’s The Time Warrior. He took on the iconic role of Boba Fett in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, the second proper Star Wars movie and fifth in the episodic chronology, donning the space bounty hunter’s robotic suit. He returned in 1983’s Return of the Jedi. Bulloch did not voice the character, however — Jason Wingreen first provided the voice, before Temuera Morrison (who originated Fett’s son Jango) did in updated versions.

Around the time of his Star Wars role, Bulloch also played small roles in three James Bond films: first as a submarine crew member in 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me, then as Q’s assistant Smithers in follow-ups For Your Eyes Only and Octopussy. After playing Fett, he continued to act in British TV series such as Robin of Sherwood and made frequent appearances at Star Wars fan conventions. Bulloch did not go on to play Fett in the Star Wars prequel films, with Daniel Logan taking over the role in Attack of the Clones. “RIP LEGEND ILL NEVER FORGET ALL YOU’VE TAUGHT ME!!” Logan wrote in an Instagram tribute, adding, “MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU ALWAYS.” Bulloch did make a cameo appearance as Captain Colton in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. Boba Fett, portrayed by Morrison, recently returned to the screen in the second season of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.