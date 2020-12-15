A Stath Lets Flats American Remake Is Happening

Photo: Channel 4

Sorry, rest of world. America has spotted something good in another country and that’s not allowed. Stath Lets Flats, the BAFTA-winning Channel 4 comedy that Vulture declared to be “the first show in nearly 20 years to feel like a legitimate successor to The Office,” is now, in fact, following in the footsteps of Ricky Gervais’ creation. Deadline reported that Fox is developing an American remake of Stath, with The Good Place writer Joe Mande as executive producer. Adapting the show might seem like quite a challenge, since parts of the show are very specific to creator and star Jamie Demetriou’s English-Cypriot upbringing. Also, it takes place at a lettings agency, the likes of which don’t exist in quite the same way over here. But, they’ve already successfully Americanized the title, which is Bren Rents: something you can literally grunt while slamming a brew with the boys at the ballgame. So, if all goes well, we can expect 9 seasons of Bren renting that inevitably culminate in Al and Sophie’s big Niagra Falls wedding.

🇺🇸merican Stath remake by the lovely Joe Mande in development.



Howly Parker https://t.co/dXEXvQhpMr — Jamie Demetriou (@JamieTonight) December 15, 2020