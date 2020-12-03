Superstore Is Closing After 6 Seasons

Photo: NBC

Pour one out for MC Cool Cloud. Superstore, a funny NBC sitcom that was especially relevant in the coronavirus era, will be ending its run after six seasons. The network confirmed the news this evening, stating that the final season will consist of 11 more episodes when it returns from a winter hiatus on Thursday, January 14. “We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years or discovered us somewhere along the way,” the show’s executive producers said in a statement. “We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.” Superstore’s demise comes after America Ferrera, its top-billed actor, departed the Cloud 9 universe earlier this season to pursue other creative opportunities, leaving the big-box store’s ensemble cast in her place. We’ll miss those customer-shopping gags dearly.