Taylor Swift’s First Snippet of Rerecorded Music Is in a Match.com Ad

Photo: ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

If you still have an appetite for corporate-pop tie-ins after Spotify Wrapped and Lady Gaga’s Oreo collab, do we have an ad for you. Taylor Swift lent some music to a new spot for Match.com, directed by her good friend Ryan Reynolds. The ad follows Satan himself meeting a user named 2020 on the dating service and falling in love, a fitting explanation for this hell year. They do all the things we haven’t gotten to do these past few months — going to the movies, finding toilet paper, simply touching someone you don’t live with — soundtracked, of course, by Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.” Only it’s a newly rerecorded version of the song, used with Swift’s permission. “Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story!” Swift tweeted. (She hasn’t commented further on her use of “LOLsome.”) “Working hard to get the music to you soon!!”

The song doesn’t sound all too different, aside from some crisper instruments (Jack Antonoff, is that you?) and slight vocal inflections, but it is yet another confirmation that Swift is moving ahead with rerecording her old music. Just a month ago, on November 1, her contract allowed her to rerecord her first five albums, from Taylor Swift to 1989. (“Love Story,” as if we even need to remind you, is off Fearless, her second.) Two weeks ago, Swift’s nemesis Scooter Braun sold her masters to the investment firm Shamrock Holdings, but Swift later clarified that Braun would still profit off the music under Shamrock’s ownership. Now, Match.com gets to instead! We’ll keep our eyes out for an Aviation Gin ad with a new version of “22” or “Style.”