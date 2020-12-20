Photo: TASRIGHTSMANAGEMENT2020/Getty Images via Getty Images

The skeletons in her closet plotted hard to fuck this up, but Taylor Swift plots harder. According to Billboard, the singer’s new album, evermore, which debuted on December 11, is officially her eighth studio album to reach number one on the Billboard 200. It’s her second album of the year to debut at the top of the chart after this summer’s EP folklore, joining BTS and YoungBoy Never Broke Again in the two chart-topping albums in 2020 club.

Evermore earned 329,00 equivalent album units in its first week of release, the fifth largest week of the year. Swift now also holds the title for shortest gap between number one albums for a female artist, taking the mantle from Olivia Newton-John, with four months and 18 days between her two most recent releases. BTS and Future have had two number one albums in a shorter amount of time, roughly three months and a week respectively, so if Taylor wants to snatch that crown, she’s going to have to step on it and drop that probably mythical third surprise album immediately.