Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued for Role in Armed Robbery

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sued Tuesday by two victims of an April 2018 robbery carried out by his former gang associates. He recorded video of the attack from a nearby SUV, their Manhattan federal court lawsuit states. The victims, publicists Seketha Wonzer (known professionally as Skyy L. Daniels) and Kevin Dozier, said they “suffered great harm, including the loss of significant property and onslaught of severe emotional distress.”

The rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, admitted to involvement in this robbery on January 23, 2019, when he pleaded guilty to charges relating to his membership with Bloods subset Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Hernandez had said that the target was a “rival of Nine Trey in Manhattan.”

Wonzer and Dozier were not rivals of the gang. “Upon information and belief, this robbery was a result of mistaken identity because [Hernandez] and his ‘crew’ mistook Plaintiffs as members of a rival organization,” the lawsuit said. “During the armed robbery, the assailants yelled at Plaintiffs ‘fuck Rap-a-lot,’ apparently referring to a purported rival Organization, Rap-A-Lot Records.”

Wonzer thinks she was targeted because she’s from Texas and Rap-A-Lot has “strong ties” to that state. She and Rap-A-Lot have previously contributed to the same charity events, per the lawsuit.

The robbers stole Wonzer’s backpack. The bag contained six hard drives, which held 12 years of her client’s information, business materials, and music masters. They took about $1,500 cash and a gold chain from Dozier, which was “the last personal item Dozier had of his deceased father.”

Before Hernandez’s December 2019 sentencing, Wonzer and Dozier submitted letters to the court, urging the judge to think of them when deciding his sentence. “I am ex-military and seen my share of violence but never have I been so scared as the cold, hard metallic gun was pressed against my abdomen,” Dozier wrote.

“I feel that Daniel Hernandez, Tekashi, is liable and should be held legally and monetarily responsible for emotional distress, damages, losses and so much more,” Wonzer said in her letter.

Asked for comment, one of Hernandez’s attorneys, Lance Lazzaro, said in a text: “We will defend the lawsuit vigorously.”

While Hernandez has been released from federal custody, this lawsuit is among several ongoing legal issues in which the musician is ensnared. Hernandez was sued in October by the minor shown participating in sexual acts with adults in videos he put online.