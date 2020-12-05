Teyana Taylor Announces She’s ‘Retiring’ From Her Music Career

Noooo Petunia! Photo: Getty Images

In what is officially the most upsetting Spotify Wrapped social-media post of the year, Teyana Taylor has announced that, due in part to being unappreciated in the music industry, she is “retiring” from her career as a motherfucking international sensation. On Friday, December 4, Taylor shared her Spotify Wrapped stats on Instagram, with a caption that began on a note of appreciation to her fans: “Wow, who did that? Y’all did that! Thank you.” Taylor goes on to express that she’s “feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine’, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked,” and gives a statement of retirement:

I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world! To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open … either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup

If we find out that Taylor’s stepping away from music because she’s making her feature-length film directorial debut as Spike Tey, then and only then will we come to terms with this career change.