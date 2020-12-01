Next year’s Oscars will reportedly be held in-person, according to Variety. “The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” an unnamed source from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences told Variety. The ceremony will presumably take place at the 3,400-seat Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, though it’s unclear how many will be in attendance for next year’s ceremony. “The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” another unnamed source told Variety, which doesn’t completely rule out the cardboard celebrity audience from the Emmys earlier this year. Back in July, both the Oscars ceremony and the eligibility cutoff were pushed to April 25, 2021 and February 28, 2021, respectively, in order to “provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control,” the Academy said in a statement.
The Academy Reportedly Planning In-Person 2021 Oscars
Photo: AFP via Getty Images