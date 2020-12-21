Tayshia Is ‘Not Alright’ With Ben’s Abrupt Bachelorette Return

Photo: ABC

This wasn’t as creepy as Bennett’s American Psycho-esque surprise from earlier this season, but still, uh, a late-night knock on the door is never a good omen. As an episode-ending twist on Monday night’s Bachelorette, contestant Ben Smith, who was eliminated by Tayshia Adams last week for his alleged lack of emotional transparency, showed up to beg Adams to give him a second chance. “The way that it ended, I was so completely caught off guard. I didn’t know what to do or say, and I’m sorry for that,” Smith explained. “I was horrible and for two days after I kept saying, What the fuck just happened? I didn’t even see that coming. The feelings that I’ve had for you I’ve been describing this entire time, I just didn’t know what it was, but I’m in love with you. I’ve been in love with you.” Throughout this Bachelorette season, Smith had been open about pretty much every mental health crisis he’s ever experienced: His PTSD after returning home from army service, struggles with bulimia, and two suicide attempts. Adams, however, voiced issues with Smith’s lack of emotional vulnerability (??), as he was never able to muster up the courage to tell her the extent of his feelings. As such, he was eliminated.

“I blew it by not telling you in the moment. I’ve never felt this feeling so I was just terrified, but I am in love with you,” Smith continued. “The life we could have together, the thought of that, keeps me awake at night. I’m not sure what to do right now, I’m not sure what I’m asking for, I don’t even know what I’m doing. I just couldn’t leave. I just had to tell you. I see a life with you.” Adams, shocked to see those collarbones once again, didn’t seem thrilled at Smith’s return. “No, I’m not alright. Leave me for a minute, okay?” she told him, before going off-screen to consult with her producer pals. “I don’t know what to do. There’s a rose ceremony, what do I do with that?” If our contestant math is correct: There’s one out, one in, and two waiting in the wings. What’s next? Does Dale want to come back and make it a party?