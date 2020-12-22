So, Big Question, Are The Bachelorette’s Tayshia and Zac Still Together?

Photo: ABC

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and, presumably, the fear of Barb finding a way to return yet again, Tayshia Adams’s Bachelorette season was deprived of an “After the Final Rose” segment, which would’ve allowed her to give viewers an update about her relationship status with Zac Clark. (Hell, Clare Crawley even got a mini Final Rose just a few episodes ago.) The duo ended their Bachelorette journey as a happily engaged couple, although, as many, many previous seasons of this show will remind you, not everything is peachy once the cameras stop rolling for ABC. So, simply put: Did this human Disney princess get a happy ending for herself? We have good news.

Although Adams and Clark have yet to post anything on social media as of publishing time, People was granted its customary post-finale interview with the season’s lovebirds. In the short piece, the couple confirmed that they were indeed still together, with Adams referring to Clark as her fiancé. “If you had told me in March that I’d be getting engaged at the end of the year, I would not have believed it for a second,” she told People. “But I want to experience life with [Zac] by my side. He’s what I’ve always wanted … Zac is my person. And this just feels so right.” Adams also admitted that, despite initially having low expectations about finding love amid a pandemic, she’s “100 percent sure” that she found her soulmate with Clark. “I am committed to this [relationship],” Clark added. “Not just for today, but forever.”

Additionally, Good Morning America has secured Adams and Clark’s first live television interview, which will air early on Wednesday. Given that the last Bachelorette ended up dumping a lying, crappy musician in record time, our expectations have never been lower. But we’re rooting for these two!