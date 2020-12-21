Step Forward and Watch This Sneak Peak of The Beatles: Get Back

Today, we are all a man named Jojo from Tucson, Arizona. Sharing the first footage from his upcoming Beatles documentary Get Back, director Peter Jackson gave us something far better than a trailer of the boys fighting about Yoko: It’s a five-minute montage that embodies “the spirit of the film,” and it overflows with facial hair and just about every pastel button-up imaginable for the era. Jackson pored through over 55 hours of previously unseen studio footage of Paul, John, George, and Joe Walsh’s best friend as the band recorded their final album, Let It Be, in 1970, giving these recording sessions a happier and warmer perspective than Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s contentious documentary of the same sessions. Turns out, there was a whole lot of goofy dance parties and tea breaks. Get Back will be released sometime in 2021.

