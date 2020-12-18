You Should Stick Around to Watch The Mandalorian Finale Post-Credits Scene

Photo: Disney+

You may have heard a disturbance in the Force this morning, a thousand voices crying out that there’s an important post-credits scene in The Mandalorian. Many of those voices were then quickly silenced by people saying, “Okay, cool, but please stop talking so you do not spoil me!”

The post-credits scene is an exciting announcement re: Star Wars canon stuff, but it doesn’t exactly spoil the main action of the finale, so I can give you a rough sense of what you’re about to see without puncturing the separate big, exciting reveals of the episode itself. If you’re going to watch and you don’t want to know, please leave this post now.

If you just want someone to tell you what’s going on, please scroll down!

-

-

-

-

-

-

Okay, cool, we’re all on the same page now. It’s a spinoff announcement! It’s a Mandalorian spinoff series called The Book of Boba Fett, and although that should not be at all surprising given the recent news that Disney will be milking The Mandalorian’s success for every ounce of IP it has, it’s still fun to watch how it goes down.

In the post-credits scene, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand go charging into what was once Jabba’s palace, now occupied by his former majordomo Bib Fortuna. Boba and Fennec dispatch everyone very swiftly, and then Boba Fett takes a comfortable and commanding seat on Jabba’s throne. Cut to the title card: “The Book of Boba Fett, Coming December 2021.” This is great news for Boba Fett fans, and also for anyone who wants to take the next year to read all the many, many Boba Fett Star Wars novels so you, too, can yell about what does and does not become in-show canon.