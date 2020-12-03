Ralph Fiennes Will Excavate Your Heart in The Dig Trailer

Not since The Grand Budapest Hotel has Ralph Fiennes oozed so much pre-WWII sex appeal. In the first trailer for The Dig, which may be the very first archeologist period romantic drama, Fiennes portrays an excavator who’s hired by an aristocratic woman (Carey Mulligan) to dig up her estate’s burial grounds. He and his team don’t discover, say, thousands of corpses stacked on top of each other, but rather something a little more dignified: a wooden ship from the Dark Ages, whose recovery becomes priority number one before the war commences. “A man can dig the earth his whole life through,” his character says, “and not find anything like I’ve discovered here.” We’ll let you decide if he’s talking about the ship or Mulligan. The Dig will premiere on Netflix on January 29 and also be in select theaters on January 15.

