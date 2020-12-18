Great news for the world’s Cuocopuffs. Photo: HBO Max

Congrats to Kaley Cuoco, who’s managed to pivot from 12 years on The Big Bang Theory to leading up an ever-charming Harley Quinn series and starring in her own satisfying murder mystery that, through sheer force of charisma and bangs, she’s gotten extended from a limited series into a multi-season TV show.

HBO Max announced today that The Flight Attendant, which Cuoco produces and stars in, will be back for a second season. The first season of the comedic thriller was based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian about Cassie, a good-time-girl flight attendant who wakes up next to a dead body in a hotel room in Bangkok and proceeds to make a series of increasingly bad decisions until she unravels what happened. Though the first season wrapped up that central mystery pretty well, the producers, including Cuoco and Steve Yockey, have apparently found a new way ahead for the second. According to a release from HBO, “season two will feature Cassie in a new adventure,” though it doesn’t specify what exactly. Based on the events of the last few episodes, we imagine Rosie Perez’s character might have a more central role this time around, which is great! Give us more of her! Especially if she gets to keep talking about ordering jadeite pieces for her kitchen online!