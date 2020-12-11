Praise Be: The Handmaid’s Tale Renewed for Season 5

Photo: FilmMagic

We’re in for at least one more season of misguided music cues and June constantly evading certain death: The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a fifth season ahead of its fourth season premiere on Hulu. Production on season four recently resumed after the COVID-19 shutdown, with the cast of the show putting out a celebratory announcement video on Thursday. “All I can say is, hold on to your seats,” Ann Dowd warns of the upcoming seasons. Will do, Ann Dowd!

The ten-episode fourth season will premiere in 2021 on Hulu; the release date and episode count of the fifth season have not been announced as yet. Series star Elisabeth Moss took to Instagram to celebrate the news, writing in her caption, “Thank you to all of the fans of the show who make it possible for us to keep working on this show that we love so dearly.” Blessed be, indeed.