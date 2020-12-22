The Little Things Trailer: To Catch a Jared Leto

Ah, yes, let’s see what these tortured men in uniform are up to. In the first trailer for psychological drama The Little Things, Denzel Washington portrays a troubled deputy with “the best clearance rate in the department but 15 years without a promotion” who comes to Los Angeles for what he believes will be a quick fact-finding mission to assist a pending case. However, when he teams up with a local sergeant (Rami Malek) to locate a killer terrorizing the city’s women, he comes face-to-face with his biggest foe yet: a greasy mechanic (Jared Leto) whose hair had one too many hot-oil treatments. “It’s the little things that rip you apart,” Washington’s character tells his new work buddy. “It’s the little things that get you caught.” The movie will be released in theaters (sure) and on HBO Max on January 29.

