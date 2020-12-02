The Masked Dancer Twirling to a TV Near You in New Trailer

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who watches The Masked Singer on Fox and feels it could use a few more jazz hands, you’re in luck. On Wednesday, Fox released the trailer for The Masked Dancer, which is cha-cha-ing into our lives whether we’re ready or not on December 27. Based on a segment from The Ellen Show (we’re serious), The Masked Dancer, hosted by The Office’s Craig Robinson, pits 10 celebrities in disguise breaking it down for a panel of judges, consisting of Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong, former Masked Singer contestant Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale, and dancing queen and OG reality-competition judge Paula Abdul. From the trailer, it looks like we’re in for more cooky costumes - there’s a Parrot, a Hammerhead Shark, and a Rose (who looks like the early front-runner) - and more ridiculous guesses from our panel of judges, like Fergie and Britney Spears. There’s also more drama, as one of the masked dancers falls out of a flying hoop in the trailer, and the paramedics are called. Check out the trailer for The Masked Dancer, and decide which masked monstrosity you’re rooting for this season. Although none of them, could ever hold a candle to our beloved Egg, may they rest in peace.

