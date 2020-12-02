Wake Up With Julianna Margulies on The Morning Show

Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Hmmm, maybe Archie Panjabi was unavailable. Julianna Margulies has joined the cast of The Morning Show for its second season as an anchor at UBA News, where she’ll presumably butt heads with Jennifer Aniston’s and Reese Witherspoon’s co-host characters over something like “TV journalism” and “who gets the better wig.” Margulies, who most recently starred in the Ebola miniseries The Hot Zone, will also join previously confirmed actors Hasan Minhaj and Greta Lee for season two of the drama. It’s not yet known where Margulies’s anchor will be working within UBA, but she’ll probably be pretty good.