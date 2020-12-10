A woman who knows her worth. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

If you thought award-winning actress Tiffany Haddish would host your award show for free, you’d be sorely mistaken. Per Variety, the Girls Trip actress was asked by the Recording Academy to host the pre-show for the Grammy’s but she declined due to the lack of compensation. On top of the lack of compensation, the pre-show for “Music’s Biggest Night” reportedly refused to offer cover hair, makeup or wardrobe for the three-hour event. “All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” said Haddish, in a statement to Variety about her decision to turn down the offer. “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.” This year, Haddish is nominated for her second Grammy this year for Best Comedy Album for Netflix’s Black Mitzvah and received her first nomination last year for her album The Last Black Unicorn. “I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking,’” Haddish added, “and as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not okay.”

The recording academy claims that Haddish will not be penalized for rejecting their offer to host the pre-telecast show. When contacted by Variety, a representative for the Recording Academy responded by noting that the Premiere Ceremony, which Haddish was asked to host, is not a CBS program and is hosted by the Academy, which is a not-for-profit organization and historically, all hosts, presenters, and performers have traditionally performed without compensation at said event. However, the precedent wasn’t enough for Haddish to sign on for this year’s telecast. “This is something that needs to be addressed,” Haddish said. “How many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it.” The Weeknd can relate.