Excuse Me, Where’s Zendaya’s Dune Action Figure?

Maybe we get it — it’d be hard to capture this much beauty in a plastic toy. Photo: Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

This Christmas, you can bring Timo Thée Chalamet home to mom and dad, and he won’t even have to quarantine for two weeks. The star of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune has been turned into a seven-inch action figure by McFarlane Toys, per Variety, along with Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, and Dave Bautista. You can now act out the emotional political struggles on the planet Arrakis, the titular dune, with the five seven-inch figures and one 12-inch deluxe figure of Skarsgård as the monstrous Baron Harkonnen from the comfort of your own home. The Skarsgård toy gives us a first look at the makeover he had to undergo to become the imposing villain. The action figures are sold separately at Walmart, Target, and other retailers. As much as we’re interested in a Timothée Chalamet that fits inside a pocket, um, where’s our girl Zendaya?

Emmy winner Zendaya, as you should address her formally, plays Chani in the film, a mysterious and strong warrior who eventually becomes the love interest to Chalamet’s Prince Paul Atreides. Granted, Villeneuve’s adaptation of the 1965 Frank Herbert novel splits the book into two films, meaning we won’t get as much Chani as we want in this first installment, but … it’s Zendaya. Fans are going to want to buy her action figure regardless of how much action she sees in the movie. How else are we supposed to re-create the dream sequences from the trailer? It’s basically all we have to go on until the movie premieres on October 1, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max. Since Zendaya is indeed a living icon, she does already have a Barbie made in her likeness, which may or may not affect her ability to be an action figure for either installment of Dune. Fine, now that we have Warner Bros.’ attention, listen carefully: Giant. Sandworm. Plushies.