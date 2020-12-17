The happy couple, respecting social distancing guide lines. Photo: Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Wow, would you look at that timing? Days after Tom Cruise went viral for going ballistic at the crew of Mission Impossible: 7 for breaking COVID-19 protocols allegedly resulting in 5 crew members quitting the film, the Daily Mail reports that Tom Cruise has begun dating his co-star, Criminal’s Hayley Atwell. In a brazen attempt by Cruise’s publicist to change the negative press surrounding him - errr I mean, in a totally randomly timed series of events, on Thursday a “source” told The Sun that the 58 year-old Cruise and the 38 year-old Atwell have become “fairly inseparable” and that they “hit it off on day one.” The anonymous source goes on to say that the restrictions of lockdown sparked their romance. “Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer,” said the mystery person who is definitely not on Cruise’s payroll. “They’ve been meeting up after hours, and she’s been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy.” Interesting, very interesting. Well, in any case, we hope the happy couple continues to “get on brilliantly” and that Cruise never yells at Atwell the way he yelled at those crew members.