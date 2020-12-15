Tom Cruise Yells at Film Crew For Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

Photo: Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Tom Cruise is not messing around when it comes to COVID-19 guidelines. Cruise reportedly yelled at the crew on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 in Britain, after he saw two crew members standing too close together in front of a computer screen. The Sun obtained a recording of Cruise, who is also a producer on the film, expressing his frustration and disappointment at the breaching of COVID-19 safety protocols. “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing,” Cruise says on the recording.

He continues, “I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!” He also warns the crew that if they break social distancing measures again, they will be fired, and laments that people are “losing their fucking homes because our industry is shut down.” “It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education,” Cruise tells the crew. “That’s what I sleep with every night — the future of this fucking industry!”

Mission: Impossible 7 has been filming since July in Italy, Norway, and London, and has had no shortage of production issues. In August, a motorcycle accident delayed production in Britain. Production then reportedly shut down in Italy in October after 12 people on set tested positive for COVID-19, and resumed a week later.