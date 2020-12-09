True Blood Is Getting Rebooted by Riverdale Evil Genius Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Kk true, true. Photo: HBO

The thing about vampires is they literally get the life sucked out of them before they’re reanimated and spring to action, pale and soulless. Sorry, did we say vampires? We meant reboots. Anyway, Variety has reported that, according to its sources, HBO is in the early development stages of rebooting its southern-gothic vampire drama, True Blood. Alan Ball, who created the original series in 2008, is attached to executive-produce, and — get this — Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the evil genius who brought us Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Katy Keene, will write the scripts, along with NOS4A2 producer Jami O’Brien. “At this time,” Variety writes, “none of the show’s original cast is attached to return.” So while we may not see Anna Paquin come back as Sookie Stackhouse, we could get a vampire played by Cole Sprouse.