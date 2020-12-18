So This Is Why Tyler Perry Has Been Posting Thirst Traps

Perry, pecs not pictured. Photo: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

We weren’t trying to be all up in his business, but did anybody else see Tyler Perry’s cry for help disguised as a thirst trap yesterday? No shade, we’ve all posted one in times of desperation, trying very hard to look candid under the bathroom’s fluorescent lights. On Thursday, the entertainment mogul shared a post-workout selfie cross-platform, wearing a shirt so tight the whole thing could’ve been on OnlyFans. His caption puts a modest cap on his successful 2020 and … confirms he and his longtime girlfriend Gelila Bekele, with whom he shares a 6-year-old son, have broken up. “This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like,” he slipped in that bit of personal news. “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good!”

A source confirmed to E! News that the couple did amicably split but continue to be close friends and co-parents. Perry and Bekele, a model, activist, and documentary filmmaker, are believed to have been together for the better part of a decade. Recently, Perry stuck by the disgraced pastor Carl Lentz, who was fired from Hillsong Church earlier this month. Perry reportedly fronted nearly $100,000 for Lentz and his family to rent a Los Angeles mansion. Surely Perry can call on his close friend and pastor to get him through this, instead of dropping mirror selfies to the aunties on Facebook, but game is game.