Victoria Justice Wants You to Love Yourself in New Single ‘Treat Myself’

Victoria Justice once claimed, “I think we ALL sing,” and now she has finally backed it up. Justice just dropped her new single, “Treat Myself,” a soft pop bop where she works through harsh inner monologues to reach a state of self-compassion. Justice was the child star of Nickelodeon’s musical series Victorious (where she worked alongside Ariana Grande prior to her own pop-music domination), and her music career has taken a back seat recently, as this is her first release in seven years. Though she’s primarily an actress, her return marks the fulfillment of a longtime goal in the making, and prior to the song’s release she tweeted, “I made a promise to you guys and to myself that I was going to release music in 2020.” Even though she had to switch up her original plan for an EP by the end of 2020 (who hasn’t had some major change of plans this year), from the looks of it, Justice has a lot more planned for 2021.

I made a promise to you guys and to myself that I was going to release music in 2020.



You can pre-save it now and it will be out everywhere on Friday (!!!) Think of it as my gift to you, and a prelude to what will be much more music to come soon.https://t.co/EYRWWLZcnj pic.twitter.com/t4k83eFmre — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) December 8, 2020