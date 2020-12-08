Victoria Justice to Stage a Comeback With New Single, Treat Myself

Photo: Getty Images

This Friday, I think we ALL will be streaming former Nickelodeon star and meme royalty Victoria Justice’s newest single, Treat Myself. The single, Justice’s first new song in seven years, “has a message that I think is more important than ever to share,” the singer revealed on Instagram. “I made a promise to you guys and to myself that I was going to release music in 2020,” she wrote in her caption. “My hope was to complete a full musical project and have an album or EP to release, but of course 2020 has not exactly turned out as many of us planned.” Justice wrote that “instead of overthinking all of this, I just thought. F#%! it. I’m going to just put it out there.” The former Victorious star went on to explain that she wants fans to think of the new single as “a prelude to what will be much more music to come soon.” Justice shared the cover art for the single on Instagram, as well as what sounds like a short snippet from the song. Treat Myself is set to debut on streaming platforms this Friday, December 11.